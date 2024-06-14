SMC³ Senior Marketing Director Beth Malik Elected President of the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association

"[Beth] has a deep understanding of the needs of our marketing and sales community and always delivers at an exceptionally high level." - Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director | TMSA Post this

"I'm honored to serve as President of TMSA. I believe so strongly in what this organization provides to the industry because I know what it's offered to me. I've learned and grown so much by collaborating with my peers at TMSA over the years. Thinking of all that TMSA has provided to its members and to the industry over the last century inspires me to build on that legacy and set a strong foundation for the next 100 years. There is such broad and deep industry knowledge and talent within this organization, and I'm motivated to continue nurturing that talent—bringing in new perspectives and diverse backgrounds to our board and committees—so we can bring bold new thinking and forward-looking insights to our members and collectively move our industry forward."

TMSA will commemorate its century of service to the industry with a series of events this year, including a unique virtual wall that will be unveiled at the annual TMSA ELEVATE conference. Founded in 1924, TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of commercial freight transportation.

"I can't think of a better successor than Beth Malik," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director at TMSA. "She has a deep understanding of the needs of our marketing and sales community and always delivers at an exceptionally high level. We're going to kick off the next 100 years with a leadership team laser-focused on the mission of the TMSA—promoting collaboration, driving innovation, and advancing excellence within the transportation industry."

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers, and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility, and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections and resources.

