SMC3 Adds Industry Veteran Mike Kelley to Drive Industry Sustainability

"SMC3 is proud of its reputation for bringing together supply chain leaders to help solve the industry's largest problems, and Mike's concentration on sustainability will further ensure we can do all we can to help the transportation industry thrive. " Andrew Slusher, President and CEO | SMC3 Post this

Kelley most recently served as vice president of external affairs and chief sustainability officer for Yellow Corporation. He led the organization's 20-year award-winning partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay emissions reduction initiative. He also spent three decades at Yellow building relationships with public officials and industry leaders throughout the United States.

"I'm truly energized to establish SMC3 as a leading logistics technology organization driving sustainability forward in the trucking industry," said Kelley. "We plan to utilize SMC3's broad representation in the supply chain with its LTL carrier, 3PL and shipper members to facilitate important dialogue on the sustainability challenges and opportunities ahead for the logistics industry.

Kelley is a familiar name in the transportation industry with his finger on the pulse of change and transformation. In addition to his decades-long tenure at Yellow, he worked for the Kansas Motor Carriers Association and also served in industry leadership positions with the American Trucking Association, the Trucking Cares Foundation and the Missouri Trucking Association.

Kelley earned his B.A. in political science from Avila University and an MBA from Rockhurst University, both of which are in Kansas City, Missouri. He has long been a friend and supporter of SMC3, and he will be closely involved in the commercial side of SMC3's business, seeking to drive great value for its members.

About SMC3

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC3 supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC3's peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America. To learn more about SMC3's industry education program, visit www.smc3.com/supply-chain-education.htm.

Media Contact

Beth Malik, SMC3, 1 8008458090, [email protected], SMC3

SOURCE SMC³