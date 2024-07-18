SMC3 Appoints Two Recognized Logistics Leaders to Board of Directors

WWEX Group's Joe Kniple and PITT OHIO's Geoffrey Muessig to contribute to evolving SMC³'s customer-centric growth strategies
ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMC³ (www.smc3.com) continues to add expertise to its board of directors with Joe Kniple, senior vice president of revenue management at WWEX Group and Geoffrey Muessig, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for PITT OHIO. SMC³ President and CEO Andrew Slusher officially announced their appointment during Connections 2024, SMC³'s annual summer supply chain event focusing on mid-year trends, best practices, and solutions. Muessig and Kniple both bring decades of industry knowledge and a deep understanding of modern supply chain technologies and demonstrated success in building exceptional customer experiences.
Muessig's background includes 30 years of various leadership positions at PITT OHIO, where he helped transform the company from a regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier to a $900 million multimodal solutions provider. Muessig's passion for building teams and creating collaborative environments is conducive to driving revenue growth and product innovation. Throughout years of change, progress, and growth at PITT OHIO, he ensures that the company maintains its well-known "customer-first" culture.
Kniple also brings more than three decades of strategic and transformative leadership in logistics to the SMC³ board of directors. His experience includes strategic VP roles at UPS and UPS Freight LTL, where he excelled in developing highly effective pricing strategies as the market experienced significant shifts in technology and demand. His expertise in building data-driven business models and managing profitable global expansion will be important as SMC³ pursues its own strategic plans.
"Geoff and Joe both know how to drive growth through the delivery of exceptional customer experiences," said Andrew Slusher. "That experience aligns perfectly with our mission and plans moving forward. We're committed to investing in customer-centric innovation in the coming years and their guidance will be incredibly valuable."
"This is the right time to add Geoff and Joe to our board," said SMC³ board chairman TJ O'Connor, CEO at FragilePAK. "Change in our markets is creating new growth opportunities. Their knowledge of culture, process, and technology will be great assets for the board of directors and the industry at large."
Muessig and Kniple will join a highly engaged board of industry leaders who provide financial, strategic, and risk management oversight while striving to ensure SMC³ continues to lead the industry in quality, performance and customer experience.
With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline transportation planning with the goals of saving time and money across their North American supply chains.
