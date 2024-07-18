SMC3 Appoints Two Recognized Logistics Leaders to Board of Directors

"Geoff and Joe both know how to drive growth through the delivery of exceptional customer experiences, which aligns perfectly with our mission and plans moving forward. We're committed to investing in customer-centric innovation in the coming years and their guidance will be incredibly valuable." Post this

Kniple also brings more than three decades of strategic and transformative leadership in logistics to the SMC³ board of directors. His experience includes strategic VP roles at UPS and UPS Freight LTL, where he excelled in developing highly effective pricing strategies as the market experienced significant shifts in technology and demand. His expertise in building data-driven business models and managing profitable global expansion will be important as SMC³ pursues its own strategic plans.

"Geoff and Joe both know how to drive growth through the delivery of exceptional customer experiences," said Andrew Slusher. "That experience aligns perfectly with our mission and plans moving forward. We're committed to investing in customer-centric innovation in the coming years and their guidance will be incredibly valuable."

"This is the right time to add Geoff and Joe to our board," said SMC³ board chairman TJ O'Connor, CEO at FragilePAK. "Change in our markets is creating new growth opportunities. Their knowledge of culture, process, and technology will be great assets for the board of directors and the industry at large."

Muessig and Kniple will join a highly engaged board of industry leaders who provide financial, strategic, and risk management oversight while striving to ensure SMC³ continues to lead the industry in quality, performance and customer experience.

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline transportation planning with the goals of saving time and money across their North American supply chains.

Media Contact

Beth Malik, SMC³, 1 8008458090, [email protected], www.smc3.com

SOURCE SMC³