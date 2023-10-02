SMC3 Grows Transactions and Adoptions Despite Reported Freight Tech Headwinds

"Shippers and Logistics Service Providers have a tremendous interest in digitally connecting with their provider, but they often require a partner that specializes in LTL data and technology to successfully make this transition. That is where SMC³ excels." Tweet this

SMC3 attributes its industry-defying growth to its application programming interface (API) services along with its forward-thinking strategy and focus on customer experience. As more transportation management systems (TMSs) and technology platforms make API services available to their clients, SMC3 continues to prevail by focusing on delivering best-in-class less-than-truckload (LTL) APIs that digitize the shipment cycle from quote through delivery.

"Shippers and Logistics Service Providers have a tremendous interest in digitally connecting with their provider, but they often require a partner that specializes in LTL data and technology to successfully make this transition. That is where SMC3 excels," said Thompson.

SMC3 contends that providers offering advanced technology products with solid and proven business strategies can remain in the freight tech industry for the long haul. For nearly 90 years, SMC3 has advanced the industry forward to provide a frictionless world for the movement of LTL freight. SMC3 is also one of the founding members and a proud supporter of the Digital LTL Council—comprised of carriers, logistics service providers, shippers, and technology providers—that strives to elevate the LTL industry.

About SMC3

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC3 supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC3's peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility, and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

