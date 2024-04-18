Smelly Proof Adds New Variety Packs to Its Collection of Reusable, Ridiculously Strong Storage Bags, Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiasts

We're happy to offer these variety packs of our reusable storage bags for outdoor enthusiasts, providing the perfect solutions for those looking to stock up on supplies for their upcoming spring and summer excursions. Post this

Smelly Proof bags can be rinsed easily after each use and reused for indoor and outdoor needs. They are a versatile option for lunches, traveling, camping and home organization. The line exceeds USDA standards for storing food items, with all offerings being BPA, latex and phthalate-free. For the outdoors, the bags are often used for storing gear, food, electronics and toiletries.

"We're happy to offer these variety packs of our reusable storage bags for outdoor enthusiasts, providing the perfect solutions for those looking to stock up on supplies for their upcoming spring and summer excursions," said Shahin Amirpour. Providing consumers with ample ways to purchase our American-made REUSABLE super storage bags encourages more people to endorse an eco-conscious lifestyle.

Tear and puncture-resistant, Smelly Proof bags feature oxygen, vapor and odor barrier technology with a tear notch for heat sealing, a nylon-reinforced outer layer and a TRILOK® multi-track zipper to seal in freshness. The FDA-approved material blocks dust, moisture, vapor, oil, grease and all odors. The bags are made in the U.S. and reusable multiple times while still maintaining their odor-stopping ability. The brand is the recipient of the prestigious PTPA (Parent Tested Parent Approved) Trust Badge, providing peace of mind to parents looking for the best products for themselves and their children.

"Our durable, flexible and reusable storage bags make it simple to reduce the amount of single-use bags in our oceans and landfills," added Shahin Amirpour. "You'll be environmentally conscious and super organized, creating a win-win scenario at home and on the go. We've got you covered, from stinky cheese and leftovers, to diapers and smelly gym clothes! We have a size and color for every need, from pocket-size to 2-gallon."

Smelly Proof variety packs are available at REI and on REI.com. Visit smellyproof.com for more information and to see all sizes and styles available.

About Smelly Proof:

Makers of the original smell proof bags, for the last 23 years, this prolific brand is keeping thousands upon thousands of single-use plastic bags out of our oceans, waterways and landﬁlls by making the best and most reusable bags on earth. Their barrier technology locks in odors, vapor, moisture, and oxygen. The bags are Made in the USA, made of FDA-approved materials and are free from BPA, latex, PEVA, silicon and phthalates. In addition to the mission to prevent three billion single-use plastic bags from entering oceans, waterways and landfills – Smelly Proof is also donating 1% of proﬁts from online sales to efforts to help defend our oceans from threats to the ecosystem.

