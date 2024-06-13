Smile Brands CEO Steve Bilt receives ADSO 2024 Service Award on behalf of the Smiles for Everyone Foundation

Steve Bilt awarded 2024 Service Award from the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO).
COSTA MESA, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups across the U.S., is proud to announce that Steven C. Bilt, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Smiles for Everyone Foundation, has been awarded the 2024 Service Award from the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO). The award is given to individuals within the DSO industry who have shown meritorious service, corporate/social responsibility, or contributions to greater society in the last year.
Bilt founded the Smiles for Everyone Foundation in 2011 with the goal of expanding ongoing access to dental care to low-income individuals around the world. Today the Foundation has become the largest dental mission in the world delivering smiles to citizens in Ghana, Thailand, Laos, The Philippines, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Mexico, and the U.S. through ongoing partnerships with local NGOs. Since its inception, the Foundation has cared for nearly 120,000 patients and donated $85 million in free dental care, and new outposts are being launched regularly including a new partnership in The Philippines which began in 2023.
"What started as a one-time mission trip to Paraguay, has grown into a major global relief organization," explains Bilt. "It has been immensely gratifying to partner with individuals and groups around the world who share our goal of expanding access to dental care. I'm honored to have been recognized by ADSO on behalf of the Smiles for Everyone Foundation."
Here are a few examples of how the Foundation is changing lives:
- In January 2024, the Foundation outpost in Thailand celebrated National Childrens day by caring for over 1,000 children at 10 orphanages in Bangkok and surrounding communities.
- In November 2023, Smiles for Everyone Foundation Philippines volunteers traveled 6 hours into remote mountain villages to provide care to over 700 Aeta-Ata and Ata-Manobo tribespeople.
- In Mexico, the Foundation is helping to meet emergency dental care needs of the growing immigrant and homeless population at the Tijuana border crossing with weekly clinics that serve around 500 patients each Saturday.
- In the U.S., Smile Brands affiliated Dentists and their teams regularly volunteer their time to provide pro bono services to individuals in need in their communities.
The Smiles for Everyone Foundation is funded through generous donations from Smile Brands Team members and vendors and all care is delivered through volunteers. With this innovative model, it costs just $5/patient to provide quality dental care around the world to individuals who would otherwise have to go without.
ABOUT SMILE BRANDS
Smile Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 80 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands Inc., 714.428.1299, [email protected], www.smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands Inc.
Share this article