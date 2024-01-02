Smile Brands Receives Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies Award for 3rd Straight Year

Smile Brands Named a Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award Winner
COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental offices across the U.S., is proud to have been named a Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award winner for 2024. The award recognizes leaders and organizations committed to making a positive social or environmental impact around the globe.
Smile Brands has built an award-winning culture around its mission of delivering Smiles for Everyone® and measures success based on the positive impact the organization has on patients, communities, and employees. Given global hardships exacerbated by the pandemic, Smile Brands has redoubled efforts to provide free care to individuals in need across the world through its Smiles for Everyone Foundation. The Foundation, together with NGO partners in Thailand, Laos, Paraguay, Ghana, Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Philippines, provided free care to nearly 45K individuals in 2023, making it the largest dental mission in the world.
"It's an honor to have again been recognized for our positive social impact by Real Leaders," said Smile Brands' CEO, Steven C. Bilt. "I'm immensely proud of what our Foundation has achieved over the past three years – adding two new outposts and more than tripling the number of patients served. This couldn't have happened without the dedication of partners and volunteers across the globe who share our commitment to helping needy communities access care. Both at home and abroad – I believe the key to making a positive impact is hiring individuals with a shared commitment to touching the lives of all we serve."
Smile Brands ranked #23 on this year's Top Impact Companies list which features a mix of respected brands of all sizes from a variety of global industries. View the full list of Impact Award winners here.
ABOUT SMILE BRANDS
Smile Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.
LinkedIn: Real Leaders
Instagram: @Real_Leaders
Twitter: @Real_Leaders
Facebook: @RealLeadersMagazine
Hashtag: #RealLeadersImpactAwards
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, [email protected], smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands
Share this article