Smile Brands Receives Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies Award for 3rd Straight Year

"It's an honor to have again been recognized for our positive social impact by Real Leaders," said Smile Brands' CEO, Steven C. Bilt. "I'm immensely proud of what our Foundation has achieved over the past three years – adding two new outposts and more than tripling the number of patients served. This couldn't have happened without the dedication of partners and volunteers across the globe who share our commitment to helping needy communities access care. Both at home and abroad – I believe the key to making a positive impact is hiring individuals with a shared commitment to touching the lives of all we serve."

Smile Brands ranked #23 on this year's Top Impact Companies list which features a mix of respected brands of all sizes from a variety of global industries. View the full list of Impact Award winners here.

ABOUT SMILE BRANDS

Smile Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

