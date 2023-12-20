Smile Brands to Support SmileDirectClub Patients Stranded by Closure

Smile Brands to offer support to SmileDirectClub patients
COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO) providing business support services to approximately 650 affiliated offices across 30 states, is working to make sure patients stranded by SmileDirectClub's (SDC) recent closure can get the support they need to safely complete their treatment.
As many as 2M current, prospective, and former SDC patients received word on December 8th that the company was shutting down and would no longer provide telehealth checks or customer service support for patients. Participating Smile Brands affiliated offices across the nation are now able to offer free consultations with SDC patients to create plans to supervise their care. Patients whose progress is on track will be supported with regular check-ins and retainers, while those with poorly-fitting aligners or bite misalignment will have the opportunity to restart treatment with discounts of up to $1,000, depending on case duration.
"The sudden shutdown of SmileDirectClub operations has left hundreds of thousands of patients without any form of case supervision," explains Dr. Alan Acierno, Smile Brands' President of Clinical Operations. "Orthodontic cases frequently require mid-treatment modifications based on regular check-ins with a qualified professional. We want to make sure these patients can access the support they need to achieve the beautiful smiles they were promised."
SDC patients interested in finding a local Dentist or Orthodontist for the remainder of their treatment should complete this Free Consultation Request Form to be matched with a nearby aligner expert.
About Smile Brands Inc.
Smile Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, [email protected], smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands
