Smile Brands to Support SmileDirectClub Patients Stranded by Closure

We want to make sure these patients can access the support they need to achieve the beautiful smiles they were promised. Post this

"The sudden shutdown of SmileDirectClub operations has left hundreds of thousands of patients without any form of case supervision," explains Dr. Alan Acierno, Smile Brands' President of Clinical Operations. "Orthodontic cases frequently require mid-treatment modifications based on regular check-ins with a qualified professional. We want to make sure these patients can access the support they need to achieve the beautiful smiles they were promised."

SDC patients interested in finding a local Dentist or Orthodontist for the remainder of their treatment should complete this Free Consultation Request Form to be matched with a nearby aligner expert.

About Smile Brands Inc.

Smile Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, [email protected], smilebrands.com

SOURCE Smile Brands