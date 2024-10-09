Smile Expert Dr. Marianna Farber Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Marianna Farber joins Haute Beauty Network as a smile expert representing the Midtown, NY market.
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Marianna Farber's state-of-the-art dental practice leverages advanced technology, including digital X-rays, digital scanning, and the Solea Laser. This allows for the treatment of small cavities and gingival surgery with little to no anesthetic. We partner with top-tier dental laboratories to ensure optimal aesthetic results for crowns, veneers, and implant restorations. Additionally, we collaborate with leading oral and implant surgeons in New York for specialized surgical treatments. Our orthodontic services include Invisalign and CandidPro, both delivering exceptional results. Every patient's treatment plan is meticulously crafted to achieve the best possible outcome.
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
