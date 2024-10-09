Smile Expert Dr. Marianna Farber Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Every patient's treatment plan is meticulously crafted to achieve the best possible outcome." Post this

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 813-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living