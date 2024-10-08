Smile Expert Green Dentistry Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Dr. Patel believes in empowering her patients to take charge of their overall well-being, offering guidance on nutrition, mental health, and physical vitality." Post this

In her acclaimed book, "Age with Style," Dr. Patel explores the integral connection between oral health and vibrant living, promoting a green lifestyle for optimal wellness.

At Green Dentistry, located in Downtown San Francisco, Dr. Nammy Patel and her dedicated team provide a comprehensive range of services. Every aspect of care is tailored to enhance your health and happiness, from cosmetic dentistry to Invisalign treatment, laser dentistry, sleep apnea therapy, and general holistic dentistry.

But Green Dentistry isn't just a dental practice; it's a healthcare resource. Dr. Patel and her team are committed to improving your quality of life from the inside out. Experience exceptional care, personalized service, and a holistic approach to dentistry at Green Dentistry.

Learn more about Green Dentistry by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/green-dentistry/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 813-260-0767, [email protected], New York, NY

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living