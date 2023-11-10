Smile Expert Union Square Dental Practice Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Union Square Dental Practice joins Haute Beauty Network as a smile expert representing the San Francisco, CA market.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top-flight dentists, business partners, and sisters, the Drs Hakim — Nazanin and Mahsa — grew up together, studied together, and now practice together in their joint, state-of-the-art dental office in downtown San Francisco's landmark Medical Arts Building, just off Union Square. In 2004, when they graduated from UCSF School of Dentistry, they began work immediately under the guidance of some of the Bay Area's most prominent and respected dentists. Five years later, they opened a practice of their own. Today, they continue their professional education, regularly attending seminars and workshops. With a particular focus on cosmetic dentistry, they are pleased to have provided clients from all over the world with smile makeovers, including full-mouth reconstruction.
Both doctors hold a certificate in cosmetic dentistry from "Scottsdale Institute", a leading provider of continuing education for clinical expertise and cosmetic dentistry. They are also members of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.
Their dental office in San Francisco revolves around our passion for high-quality dentistry and the artistry skills that can improve a person's health, smile, confidence, and even their life. They are committed to providing their patients the exceptional dental care, a relaxing environment, patient education, and preventive dentistry expertise they deserve by using the latest dental technology and cosmetic dentistry procedures.
Dr. Mahsa Hakim: After earning her Invisalign (invisible orthodontics) certification in 2005, she was one of a select group of practitioners invited to participate in the firm's "Innovative Leadership Panel" in 2011.
Dr. Nazanin Hakim: After graduating first in her class in clinical performance, Hakim rejoined her former faculty as a clinical instructor and went on to do likewise at the University of the Pacific.
