Smile Partners USA Announces Expansion Into Ohio, Marking Its Sixth Market

"Entering Ohio marks an exciting next chapter for Smile Partners as our sixth market. This expansion reflects our belief in forming long-term partnerships with strong clinical teams." - Dave Gaspar, CEO of Smile Partners USA. Post this

Ohio represents a significant growth opportunity for Smile Partners. With its diverse communities, strong healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for high-quality dental services, the state aligns seamlessly with Smile Partners' mission to serve patients while supporting clinicians through partnership, collaboration, and best-in-class operational support. Entering this market allows Smile Partners to extend its impact while remaining focused on sustainable, thoughtful growth.

Smile Partners USA partners with premier dental practices, providing comprehensive non-clinical support that allows doctors and their teams to focus on what matters most: delivering excellent care to their patients. This support includes operational resources, strategic guidance, and shared expertise, all designed to help practices thrive without compromising their clinical autonomy or community identity. Practices within the Smile Partners network remain deeply rooted in their local communities while benefiting from the scale, infrastructure, and experience of a growing national organization.

The expansion into Ohio underscores Smile Partners USA's long-term vision for growth that is both intentional and values-driven. As the organization continues to enter new markets, it remains committed to empowering clinicians, supporting teams, and elevating the patient experience across every practice it serves. Each practice is built on a foundation of clinical excellence, operational strength, and a culture that prioritizes care, integrity, and meaningful community connection.

At its core, Smile Partners USA is a network united by a shared purpose: delivering legendary patient care while creating environments where clinicians and teams can grow and succeed. The Ohio expansion represents another step forward in advancing that mission and creating more happy, healthy smiles across the communities Smile Partners is proud to serve. Practices in the organization are Driven by Care. Backed by Smile Partners.

