Smile Partners USA (SPUSA) announced its expansion into Massachusetts, their seventh market, by partnering with MFD Dental. This marks an important milestone in the organization's continued success. Smile Partners USA is a rapidly growing Dental Service Organization uniquely committed to the clinical and brand autonomy of every partnered dental practice.

TROY, Mich., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Partners USA Announces Expansion to Massachusetts, Marking Its Seventh Market

Today, Smile Partners USA (SPUSA) announced its expansion into Massachusetts, their seventh market, by partnering with MFD Dental. This marks an important milestone in the organization's continued success. Smile Partners USA is a rapidly growing Dental Service Organization uniquely committed to the clinical and brand autonomy of every partnered dental practice.

MFD Dental is comprised of six unique, thriving practices in six communities in Massachusetts: Acton, Drum Hill, Nashoba, Maynard, Lakeview, and Leominster. Their dedication to patient experience closely aligns with the core values of Smile Partners.

"At MFD, we know that our values, the personal approach of a family practice, and the understanding and care we give toward our patients are what make our patients' experiences so amazing, and have made our offices the go-to dental practices in the communities they serve. We stay true to our values, and our patients know it!" - MFD Dental

SPUSA is focused on excellence every step of the way and continues to partner with outstanding clinicians who consistently deliver patient-centered, top-tier care in their communities. Being part of the SPUSA network means a practice is Driven by Care, and Backed by Smile Partners.

"MFD has built an outstanding reputation for patient‑centered care and strong community presence across their markets, led by Dr. Steve Markowitz and terrific group of partner doctors including Dr. Daniel Coleman, Dr. Brendan Curley, Dr. Stephen Comstock, Dr. Kyle Coppola, Dr. Jessica Ristuccia and Dr. Colin Pedersen." - David Gaspar, SPUSA CEO

Expanding to Massachusetts is an exciting opportunity for SPUSA as they continue to grow their footprint nationally. The support provided by SPUSA will position each practice for thoughtful, sustainable growth.

As a Dental Service Organization, Smile Partners USA partners with premier dental practices and provides non-clinical support allowing doctors and their teams to remain hyper-focused on their primary goal: delivering extraordinary care to their patients and communities. Being backed by Smile Partners opens access to a comprehensive, best-in-class support model and resources in the following areas: operations, revenue cycle, finance, marketing, IT, and even clinical advisors all without compromising clinical autonomy or community identity. For more information about Smile Partners USA and partnership opportunities, visit https://smilepartnersusa.com/.

Media Contact

Ashley Minaudo, Smile Partners USA, 1 248-429-2229, [email protected], smilepartnersusa.com

SOURCE Smile Partners USA