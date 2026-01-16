Smile Partners USA Announces Opening of Its First De Novo Dental Practice, State Street Modern Dentistry

"Our goal has always been simple: to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. State Street Modern Dentistry gives us a new way to do that, combining local, patient‑centered care with the strength and experience of the Smile Partners network." - Dave Gaspar, CEO Post this

State Street Modern Dentistry is led by a highly skilled on-site dental team, working in coordination with Smile Partners' experienced support team. This integrated approach allows the practice to remain deeply connected to its local community while benefiting from the strength, resources, and expertise of a larger organization.

"The opening of State Street Modern Dentistry is an exciting step forward for Smile Partners USA," said Dave Gaspar, CEO. "Our goal has always been simple: to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. State Street Modern Dentistry gives us a new way to do that, combining local, patient‑centered care with the strength and experience of the Smile Partners network."

The launch of State Street Modern Dentistry underscores Smile Partners' continued commitment to growth, innovation, and community-focused care. As the organization looks ahead, this newly built practice represents not only a new location, but a blueprint for future expansion. As an organization, we know that every practice within our network is hyper-focused on excellence in clinical care. We are equally laser focused on backing them up and providing them with the support needed to deliver time after time. And just like every practice at SPUSA, State Street Modern Dentistry will be Driven by Care. Backed by Smile Partners.

For more information about Smile Partners and State Street Modern Dentistry, visit https://smilepartnersusa.com/

