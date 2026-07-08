Smile Partners USA Opens Rochester Hills Family Dental Group, Its Second De Novo Dental Practice

TROY, Mich., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Partners USA today announced the opening of Rochester Hills Family Dental Group, the organization's second de novo dental practice. Building on the successful launch of State Street Modern Dentistry, this newest location, which opened this week, represents another important milestone in Smile Partners' continued growth and commitment to expanding access to exceptional dental care.

While Smile Partners has built its reputation by partnering with outstanding independent practices, its de novo strategy allows the organization to thoughtfully develop new practices from the ground up using the collective knowledge and experience gained throughout its growing network.

Every aspect of Rochester Hills Family Dental Group was intentionally designed to support an outstanding patient experience, strong clinical outcomes, operational excellence, and a collaborative workplace culture. The practice combines the personalized care of a local dental office with the operational strength and resources of the Smile Partners support organization.

"Our second de novo practice reflects the confidence we've gained from our first successful launch and reinforces our long-term vision for thoughtful, sustainable growth," said Dave Gaspar, CEO of Smile Partners USA. "Every new practice we build represents an opportunity to serve another community while applying the lessons, experience, and best practices developed throughout our organization."

The opening of Rochester Hills Family Dental Group represents an exciting expansion for Smile Partners USA as the organization continues investing in new ways to support patients, providers, and communities.

Like every Smile Partners-affiliated practice, Rochester Hills Family Dental Group operates with clinical autonomy while benefiting from the collaborative expertise and infrastructure of the Smile Partners network. The practice embodies the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional care through strong local leadership backed by experienced operational support.

Rochester Hills Family Dental Group is located at 2606 South Adams Road in Rochester Hills, Michigan and is always accepting new patients.

For more information about Smile Partners USA, visit https://smilepartnersusa.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Minaudo, Smile Partners USA, 1 248-429-2229, [email protected], smilepartnersusa.com

SOURCE Smile Partners USA