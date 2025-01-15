Smile Shack Welcomes Dr. Nicole Francisco and Dr. Vanesza Robles Salas

We're so excited to welcome Dr. Nicole Francisco and Dr. Vanesza Robles to our team! We can't wait for our patients to meet them and experience the warmth and skill they bring to our practice. Post this

"We're so excited to welcome Dr. Nicole Francisco and Dr. Vanesza Robles to our team! Dr. Francisco's two years of general practice residency have given her incredible experience, and she's passionate about providing top-notch care to our patients. Dr. Robles, as a board-certified periodontist, brings amazing expertise in gum health and implant treatments. We can't wait for our patients to meet them and experience the warmth and skill they bring to our practice," says Dr. Victoria Shack, founder of Smile Shack.

About Dr. Nicole Francisco, DDS

Dr. Nicole Francisco brings passion and innovation to her role at Smile Shack. A native of Long Island, Dr. Francisco is a highly accomplished dentist with a focus on patient comfort and education. After earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Francisco served as chief resident during her second year of residency. Her dedication to advancing the field of dentistry led her to pursue a Ph.D. in Oral Biology and Pathology, with a research emphasis on cutting-edge dental materials, CAD/CAM technologies, and 3D printing.

Dr. Francisco's patient-first philosophy emphasizes creating a trusting, empathetic environment where patients feel informed and confident about their care. Committed to community involvement, she has participated in oral health initiatives such as Give Kids a Smile Day, and she continues to educate the next generation of dentists as volunteer faculty at Stony Brook.

"Dr. Francisco's dedication to personalized care and her innovative approach to dentistry perfectly align with Smile Shack's goal of creating a welcoming and supportive environment," said Dr. Victoria E. Shack, DDS, founder of Smile Shack.

About Dr. Vanesza Robles Salas, DMD

Dr. Vanesza Robles Salas expands Smile Shack's services by bringing advanced expertise in periodontics to the practice. Inspired by her childhood experiences working in her father's family dental practice in Puerto Rico, Dr. Robles has developed a deep passion for helping others. Speaking fluent English and Spanish, Dr. Robles is committed to serving a diverse community with tailored, comprehensive care.

She holds a Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) and a Master's in Public Health from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus. Dr. Robles further honed her skills during a General Practice Residency at Rutgers and a Chief Residency at Montefiore Medical Center. Dr. Robles then completed a three-year residency in Advanced Education in Periodontology at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine, honing her skills in advanced surgical procedures and periodontal treatments.

Her expertise in nonsurgical and surgical periodontics encompasses procedures like guided tissue and bone regeneration, periodontal plastic surgery, implantology, and laser dentistry. She is also certified in the LANAP laser protocol, a revolutionary minimally invasive treatment for periodontal disease.

Dr. Robles is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and is actively involved in the Suffolk County Dental Society. Her approach prioritizes collaboration and tailored solutions to achieve optimal long-term oral health for her patients.

"Dr. Robles' incredible breadth of knowledge and dedication to interdisciplinary care strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive periodontal solutions for our patients," added Dr. Shack.

A Dedication to Exceptional Dental Care

With the expertise and passion of Dr. Francisco and Dr. Robles, Smile Shack continues to deliver exceptional care to patients in Port Jefferson Station and beyond. From general dentistry to periodontics, Smile Shack's comprehensive services ensure that patients feel confident in their oral health and smile.

About Smile Shack

Located in Port Jefferson Station, NY, Smile Shack provides an extensive array of dental services, from oral exams and restorative treatments to advanced cosmetic and sedation dentistry. Recognized for their emphasis on patient safety and comfort, Smile Shack offers personalized care in a welcoming environment.

The practice is located at 3 Medical Drive, Suite D, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. To schedule an appointment at Smile Shack and experience the care of their talented team, patients can call 631-928-7500 or visit https://www.smileshack.com.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Smile Shack