Smilegate launches the CFS 2023 Grand Finals in Chengdu, China!

Twelve teams from all over the world will compete in Chengdu, China for 12 days with the total prize pool of $1.42 million Post this

The CFS 2023 Grand Finals will feature a total of 12 teams from four regions - China, EU-MENA, Americas, and Southeast Asia. They will compete in the group stages from Wednesday, November 29th to Sunday, December 3rd. Then, wild card matches among the third-place finishers in the group stages will take place on Monday, December 4th. The two additional teams selected from the wild card matches will join the six teams that finished first and second place in the group stages to compete in the knockout stage on December 5th and 6th to win one of the four tickets to the playoffs. The playoffs will begin on Friday, December 8th.

The opening match of the tournament will feature two teams from Group A. CHENGDU ALL GAMERS from China, the runner-up team from the previous year, will face off against LCK from Turkey, who is returning to international competition after four years. Group A will also feature Imperial, a traditional powerhouse from Brazil, and Kungarna from North America. Kungarna will be making their first appearance in the CFS in four years. These two are expected to compete fiercely for third place.

Group B features XROCK eSports from China, VINCIT Gaming from Brazil, RANKING ESPORTS from Vietnam, and Anubis Gaming from Egypt. Except for Anubis Gaming, who made it to the playoffs at CFS 2022 last year, this group is made up of new teams or relatively low-profile teams, so the outcome is highly unpredictable.

Group C features the previous year's champion Baisha Gaming from China and three contenders – 3BL eSports from Egypt, Pacific Macta from the Philippines, and CaraHouse.2L from Vietnam. The key points of interest for this group will revolve around these three contenders' struggle against the absolute beast Baisha Gaming. CaraHouse.2L has been steadily gaining notoriety since 2021, Pacific Macta has been growing and improving, and 3BL eSports represents Egypt, another popular region for Crossfire.

Moreover, the CFS 2023 Grand Finals has signed official partnerships with premium gaming PC brand Alienware and gaming chair brand Morphling for a more successful tournament. All matches of the CFS 2023 Grand Finals, featuring the top teams from each region, will use equipment such as desktops and monitors from Alienware and gaming chairs from Morphling. Also, with content related to the sponsored brands, the tournament will hold various events and promotions to make global Crossfire eSports fans enjoy the tournament even more.

The CFS 2023 Grand Finals will be held from Thursday, November 29th to Wednesday, December 6th on its largest scale ever. The group stages and quarterfinals will be held at the LiangZiJie Studio in Chengdu, China, and the semifinals and finals from Friday, December 8th to Sunday, December 10th at the Gaoxin Sports Center with a live audience. All CFS 2023 matches will be streamed live worldwide in six languages, including English and Chinese. The streams will be available on 13 different channels, including the official CFS YouTube Twitch channels. For more detailed information about the CFS 2023 Grand Finals, please visit the official website at: http://www.crossfirestars.com.

Media Contact

Jaren Fabroa, Smilegate West, 1 (416) 849-8558 827, jaren.fabroa@smilegatewest.com

SOURCE Smilegate West