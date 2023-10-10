Smilegate to Host CFS 2023 Grand Finals in Chengdu, China, Marking 10th Anniversary

CFS, an eSports tournament based on Crossfire, which holds the top position in online gaming in China, Brazil, and Vietnam, and is serviced in 80 countries worldwide, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Tweet this

The group stages and quarterfinals of the CFS 2023 Grand Finals will take place at LiangZiJie Studio, while the semifinals and finals will be held at Gaoxin Sports Center with a live audience. The fact that the CFS Grand Finals will be held with a live audience after four years has generated excitement among local Chinese fans.

The CFS 2023 Grand Finals will feature a total of 12 teams from China, EUMENA, North America, Brazil, Vietnam, and the Philippines. In particular, the return of a North American team after four years has garnered much attention. The 12 teams selected through Regional F inals and other processes will participate in the 12-day-long CFS Grand Finals, which includes group stages, wild matches, playoffs, and the finals.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the 10th anniversary, Smilegate is preparing various online and offline promotions in Chengdu. They are working hard to provide an enjoyable CFS event for both local and global Crossfire eSports fans.

Details about participating teams, prize money, and other details of the CFS 2023 Grand Finals will be announced later. For more detailed information about Crossfire eSports, please visit the official website at: http://www.crossfirestars.com.

