Smiles & Frowns™ Launches Classroom Edition Behavior Chart App

"We all know that teachers are heroes with a LOT on their plates, Now they easily can manage everything from Class Contracts to individual behavior plans with both positivity and accountability." Post this

Smiles & Frowns Classroom Edition arrives as the only student behavior-tracking app built around Emotional Recognition — the simple idea that even the youngest kids instantly recognize a smile as good and a frown as something to work on. That intuitive foundation gives teachers an engaging new way to build good behavior in their classrooms every day.

BUILT FOR HOW TEACHERS MANAGE BEHAVIOR

At the heart of the app are customizable behavior boards, which let teachers track whole-class behavior, individual student behavior, or both. They can build custom boards in seconds, or choose from a set of templates to quickly create the kind of plans they need most, including:

Class Contracts

Three R's Plans (Ready, Responsible, Respectful)

Behavior Intervention Plans (BIPs)

Study Time Plans

Class Goal Plans (fundraisers, projects, and more)

No matter which boards they choose, the formula for success is simple: SMILES − FROWNS = SPENDING TICKETS. Students earn Smiles for desired behavior and Frowns for undesired behavior. Smiles minus Frowns equals the Spending Tickets they need to "buy" customizable rewards.

DESIGNED TO SOLVE A CLASSROOM DILEMMA

Smiles & Frowns Classroom Edition also introduces a unique Classroom/Student view selector, letting teachers move fluidly between full-class behavior and individual student contributions — always in a way that recognizes students positively, without singling anyone out for blame or shame. It's a dilemma teachers have faced for years, and Smiles & Frowns was built to solve it.

"We all know that teachers are heroes with a LOT on their plates," said Tommy G, Founding Dad of Smiles & Frowns. "So we designed the Classroom Edition to be simple, fast, and fun. Now they can easily manage everything from Class Contracts to individual behavior plans with both positivity and accountability. And the kids love it."

HERE WITH A FRESH NEW LOOK AND FEEL

Next up is a fully redesigned home screen — larger images set against a clean, light background give the app a more open, modern feel throughout.

Floating info tiles surface each class's smiles-and-frowns tally scoreboard at a glance, while a new scrollable "rewards rings" gallery lets students see their progress toward different rewards so they can choose what to work toward next. Individual "Class Manager" tiles also make it easy to see who has been invited to help manage the plan — other teachers, TAs, and Champions like counselors, admins, and even parents.

And every core feature — behavior tracking, rewards, review, board editing, settings, and help — is just a single tap away.

STILL SERVING OUR 5 C'S OF POSITIVE REINFORCEMENT™

Everything in Smiles & Frowns always comes back to their 5 C's of Positive Reinforcement: Clarity, Consistency, Collaboration, Consequence, and Challenge. They aren't features, but qualities that features support to make behavior plans that work. A dedicated Review screen makes it easy to see the results in action by offering a rolling 60-day record of every smile, frown, and reward earned. Teachers can even export progress reports to gain deeper insights on their students' progress and growth.

FULLY FOCUSED ON BUILDING BETTER BEHAVIOR

Unlike broader classroom-management apps that try to be everything to everyone, Smiles & Frowns Classroom Edition is dedicated to one thing: improving classroom behavior. It doesn't try to be a parent-communication hub or an all-in-one class-management suite — just a fast, focused, fun tool teachers and students can pick up in minutes.

Smiles & Frowns Classroom Edition is designed for individual teachers and small teams to discover, try, and love.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

Smiles & Frowns Classroom Edition offers a full-featured FREE TRIAL before you subscribe. Then flexible subscription plans are available for just $4.99 per month, $24.99 for six months, or $49.99 for a full year.

Get Smiles & Frowns™ Classroom Edition today on the iOS App Store!

Media Contact

Tom Giovagnoli, Laws of Attraction, LLC, 1 9177238664, [email protected], smilesandfrowns.com

SOURCE Laws of Attraction, LLC