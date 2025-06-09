Smiles Of Salem Support for America's ToothFairy Provides Dental Services for Underserved Kids

Charlotte, NC, September 12, 2024 – Thanks to the generosity Smiles Of Salem, low-income children will receive screenings, oral health education, and essential dental supplies. Led by Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko, dental practice donated over $23,000 this year to America's ToothFairy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to oral health care for children in underserved communities. Reaching over 1.2 million children last year, America's ToothFairy provides critical resources including educational materials, donated dental supplies and equipment, oral care products, funding to help safety-net dental clinics and other oral health service providers reach children in communities that suffer from higher rates of dental disease.

SALEM, Mass., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made during the MGE: Management Experts Annual Owner's Conference and Charity Auction earlier this year, this generous contribution supported back-to-school and community initiatives to provide oral health education and essential services for underserved children and youth across the country in need of dental treatment.

Since its founding in 2006, America's ToothFairy has provided essential oral health resources to increase access to dental services and provide oral health education for more than 14 million children and caregivers across the country.

"The generosity of Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko and her team over the past few years has helped America's ToothFairy provide thousands of children with the resources they need for a healthy smile and a healthy start to the school year," said Jill Malmgren, executive director of America's ToothFairy. "Their smile-saving, life-changing contributions have also supported the delivery of dental services necessary to rescue children from pain. We are very grateful for their support!"

"We understand the importance of a healthy smile and how it can impact a child's life," said Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko. "We are proud to partner with America's ToothFairy to ensure underserved children have the care and resources they need for optimal oral and overall systemic health."

About America's ToothFairy: National Children's Oral Health Foundation

As a resource provider, America's ToothFairy increases access to oral health care by supporting nonprofit clinics and community partners delivering education, prevention, and treatment services for underserved children. Since its inception in 2006, America's ToothFairy has distributed more than $24 million in donated products, educational materials, and financial grants to improve oral health outcomes for children and youth in need. For more information, visit www.AmericasToothFairy.org.

About Smiles Of Salem

Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko has been providing excellent dental care to the Salem, MA and surrounding communities for several years. Not only is she a highly qualified dentist with experience in treating common oral problems and providing preventative care, but she also keeps customer satisfaction at the top of her list of priorities. The office location is easy to access and staffed by experienced and friendly professionals who answer any questions patients may have about procedures or overall health. We understand that visiting the dentist can be nerve-wracking for some people so we strive to create an inviting environment with helpful resources for all our patients. Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko provides an excellent service that patients can trust. Having a healthy mouth and a beautiful smile is important to everyone. At Smiles Of Salem, we offer a wide range of dental care services to help you achieve and maintain optimum oral health. From routine preventive care to advanced cosmetic procedures, our experienced doctors and hygienists work to exceed your expectations every day with our professional service.

For more information visit www.smilesofsalem.com

