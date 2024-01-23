Smiles on the Upper Westside Welcomes Dr. Arielle Statham

I am excited to join the Smiles on the Upper Westside team. Working with talented general dentists and specialists means our patients can receive the services they need under one roof. I look forward to meeting new patients and building strong relationships with my colleagues. Post this

The doctor completed a rigorous dental residency at Saint Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, NY, where she trained in numerous specialties, including cosmetic dentistry, root canal therapy, oral surgery, and dental implant surgery.

The doctor's strongly developed leadership skills and ability to connect with her patients make her a valuable asset for Smiles on the Upper Westside. She ensures that every patient is comfortable and feels at ease.

Dr. Statham believes in fully explaining her treatment recommendations, ensuring patients understand their options. She incorporates advanced technology into her treatment plans when it improves patient care.

"I am excited to join the Smiles on the Upper Westside team," said Dr. Statham. "Working with talented general dentists and specialists means our patients can receive the services they need under one roof. I look forward to meeting new patients and building strong relationships with my colleagues."

Services Offered

Full Mouth Rehabilitation: Helps patients needing extensive cosmetic and restorative work to rebuild their smiles

Cosmetic Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Periodontics: Treats the gums, bone, and soft tissues that support the teeth

Dental Implants

Treatment of TMJ Disorders

Invisalign

About Smiles on the Upper Westside

Smiles on the Upper Westside is located at 50 West 97th Street, New York, NY 10025, and provides comprehensive dental care to residents of New York City and the surrounding areas. The practice can be found online at https://www.drmassiah.com. Patients can reach the practice by phone at 212-222-5225.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Smiles on the Upper Westside