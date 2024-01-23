Smiles on the Upper Westside Welcomes Dr. Arielle Statham

Smiles on the Upper Westside, a full-service dental practice in New York City, welcomes Dr. Arielle Statham to its team. Interested patients may contact the practice online at https://www.drmassiah.com.
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smiles on the Upper Westside, a full-service dental practice in New York City, welcomes Dr. Arielle Statham to its team. Interested patients may contact the practice online at https://www.drmassiah.com.
Dr. Statham completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland College Park. She participated in Division I track and field on a full athletic scholarship. After graduation, Dr. Statham received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
The doctor completed a rigorous dental residency at Saint Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, NY, where she trained in numerous specialties, including cosmetic dentistry, root canal therapy, oral surgery, and dental implant surgery.
The doctor's strongly developed leadership skills and ability to connect with her patients make her a valuable asset for Smiles on the Upper Westside. She ensures that every patient is comfortable and feels at ease.
Dr. Statham believes in fully explaining her treatment recommendations, ensuring patients understand their options. She incorporates advanced technology into her treatment plans when it improves patient care.
"I am excited to join the Smiles on the Upper Westside team," said Dr. Statham. "Working with talented general dentists and specialists means our patients can receive the services they need under one roof. I look forward to meeting new patients and building strong relationships with my colleagues."
Services Offered
- Full Mouth Rehabilitation: Helps patients needing extensive cosmetic and restorative work to rebuild their smiles
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Restorative Dentistry
- Periodontics: Treats the gums, bone, and soft tissues that support the teeth
- Dental Implants
- Treatment of TMJ Disorders
- Invisalign
About Smiles on the Upper Westside
Smiles on the Upper Westside is located at 50 West 97th Street, New York, NY 10025, and provides comprehensive dental care to residents of New York City and the surrounding areas. The practice can be found online at https://www.drmassiah.com. Patients can reach the practice by phone at 212-222-5225.
