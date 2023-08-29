Smileyscope and Invincikids Partner to Expand Access to Ground Breaking Pediatric Pain Management Technologies

Through this partnership with Invincikids, more children will now have access to technology that eases their pain and anxiety, allowing them to have better healthcare experiences. Tweet this

Smileyscope's VR system was created specifically to address pediatric pain and anxiety during common medical procedures, such as IV starts and blood draws. Designed by physicians who saw firsthand how painful and traumatic medical procedures can be for children and families, Smileyscope was designed so that no child would suffer unnecessarily during a medical procedure. Smileyscope's benefits have been tested in the world's largest randomized clinical trials on VR. As showcased in the prestigious Journal of Pediatrics, Smileyscope reduced pain by 60%, anxiety by 40%, and halved the use of restraints.1

"Invincikids reduces barriers to access by providing one-stop-shop immersive technology packages that make children's healthcare experiences less traumatic," said André N. Bollaert, Executive Director of Invincikids. "We are excited and grateful to have Smileyscope on board. The introduction of Smileyscope's cutting-edge VR technology aligns seamlessly with our mission to harness technology for the betterment of children's lives."

"VR technologies can truly transform the way children, families, and healthcare providers experience medical procedures," said Dr. Evelyn Chan, CEO of Smileyscope. "Through this partnership with Invincikids, more children will now have access to technology that eases their pain and anxiety, allowing them to have better healthcare experiences."

To learn more about Invincikids and Smileyscope visit www.invincikids.org and www.smileyscope.com.

About Invincikids:

Invincikids is a dedicated team of innovators working to evolve the delivery of pediatric care, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive. The organization collaborates with public and private institutions, businesses, researchers, and investors to address the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. Invincikids drives advancements in pediatric care, advocates for meaningful change, and envisions a brighter healthcare journey for children.

About Smileyscope:

Smileyscope is a multi-award winning digital therapeutics company with proprietary technology that reframes medical procedures using choreographed virtual-reality (VR) experiences to help reduce patient pain and anxiety, and improve the overall patient experience. Smileyscope VR is the first regulatory body approved VR product for medical procedures and is clinically proven to reduce patient pain, anxiety and the need for restraints. The device is utilized by clinicians across a range of medical procedures such as vaccines, bloodwork, wound dressings, anesthetic inductions, nitrous oxide, and plaster cast applications/removals. Smileyscope VR has partnered with over 50 US hospitals to implement the VR technology.

Media Contact

Cristy Brusoe, Smileyscope, 1 6518955842, [email protected], https://www.smileyscope.com

SOURCE Smileyscope