Smileyscope VR to be Featured at Oracle CloudWorld 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smileyscope, a pioneering leader in medical virtual reality, is set to be showcased at the prestigious 2023 Oracle CloudWorld event in Las Vegas from September 18th - 21st.

Attracting over 40,000 visitors, Oracle CloudWorld is one of the leading tech conferences globally. Attendees are invited to explore the CloudWorld Hub, an immersive experience where they can connect, learn, and discover the latest advancements in technology. Smileyscope will be featured in the Customer Success Zone where winners of the Bear Institute PACK (Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids) are highlighted.

The Bear Institute PACK start-up competition, now in its third year, was established to address the gap in digital health innovations for children. Smileyscope's innovative approach to drug-free pain and anxiety reduction during common medical procedures, such as IV starts and blood draws, earned it recognition as a Bear Institute PACK winner in 2021.

Smileyscope's feature at the CloudWorld Hub will include an interactive display. Attendees are invited to experience Smileysope's immersive virtual reality technology firsthand and understand how VR can transform healthcare experiences for patients and hospital staff alike. Rigorously tested in the world's largest clinical trials on VR, Smileyscope has been scientifically proven to reduce pain levels by 60% and alleviate anxiety by 40%.1

"We are immensely honored to be invited by Oracle and the Bear Institute to participate in CloudWorld," Dr. Evelyn Chan, CEO of Smileyscope, said in a statement. "This invitation not only acknowledges the success of Smileyscope but also underscores the profound ability of novel technologies to revolutionize clinical outcomes and enhance the well-being of both patients and healthcare providers. We are thrilled to be pioneering the integration of VR into medicine, reimagining healthcare for the better."

Smileyscope will be featured in the Customer Success area in the CloudWorld Hub. Visit https://www.oracle.com/cloudworld/hub/ to learn more.

About Smileyscope:

Smileyscope is a multi-award winning digital therapeutics company with proprietary technology that reframes medical procedures using choreographed virtual-reality (VR) experiences to help reduce patient pain and anxiety, and improve the overall patient experience. Smileyscope VR is the first regulatory body approved VR product for medical procedures and is clinically proven to reduce patient pain, anxiety and the need for restraints. The device is utilized by clinicians across a range of medical procedures such as vaccines, bloodwork, wound dressings, anesthetic inductions, nitrous oxide, and plaster cast applications/removals. Smileyscope VR has partnered with over 50 US hospitals to implement the VR technology.

About Oracle:

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. As the world's largest provider of Electonic Health Record (EHR) management, Oracle Health brings data together to enable clinicians, patients, and researchers to take meaningful action, advance health, and improve outcomes worldwide. For more information about Oracle, please visit www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

