Smint.io announces successful completion of SOC 2® Type 2 examination

"This is a true game changer for our customers and us. It not only shows our commitment to security and privacy but also as a company we are entering a new stage of maturity," said Reinhard Holzner, Founder and CEO of Smint.io Post this

To achieve the SOC 2 type II compliance, Smint.io has undergone a comprehensive audit of our internal security procedures, policies, daily practices, and controls.

Overall, this achievement reinforces Smint.io's position as a reliable and trustworthy partner for businesses looking to optimize their brand experience while ensuring the security of their data.

"I am incredibly proud of our team and the hard work we all have put into achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This is a true game changer for our customers and us. It not only shows our commitment to security and privacy but also as a company we are entering a new stage of maturity," said Reinhard Holzner, Founder and CEO of Smint.io

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination is an example of Smint.io's commitment to the security of its customers' data. Smint.io intends to continually execute and improve upon its internal controls and to provide consistent assurance to its customers via an annual SOC 2 report..

About Smint.io

Smint.io was founded at the end of 2018 and is a B2B SaaS company. The company is based in Linz, Austria.

Smint.io offers a no-code content activation platform that allows users to create engaging digital experiences for brands, teams, employees, agencies, investors, channel partners and journalists. This could be a brand portal, a press portal, a media center, or any other type of content-focused experience.

The content is being published directly from the DAM or the ECM systems of Smint.io's customers.

By default, Smint.io provides templates for quickly building brand portals, press portals, media centers, or content buying portals.

The list of templates is constantly growing to cover more use cases. Also, Smint.io's software development kits (SDKs) can be used by third parties to extend the capabilities of the platform.

We look forward to your questions!

Christina Holzner

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Schubertstrasse 4 / 4

4020 Linz

Austria

Media Contact

Christina Holzner, Smint.io GmbH, 43 6641875965, [email protected], www.smint.io

LinkedIn

SOURCE Smint.io GmbH