Smith + Howard Acquires Fahrenheit Advisors | 4th Acquisition Drives Expanded National Footprint and Strengthens Suite of Services

"We are pleased to welcome Fahrenheit to Smith + Howard," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard. "Keith and Rich, along with their team, have built an outstanding business, and I am excited to partner with them on this next chapter. Fahrenheit's operational excellence, respected market position, and dedication to client success make them an ideal fit for us. This addition to the Smith + Howard family of companies is another key step to expanding our service offerings, our national footprint, and creating new opportunities for our clients and colleagues."

"Smith + Howard has a national reach and an exceptional reputation for doing more than expected," said Keith Middleton, Fahrenheit Co-Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "Like Fahrenheit, they are trusted advisors, driven by creating extraordinary value for clients, providing a great place to work for their employees, and giving back to the community. It is an exciting time for Fahrenheit as we reach this next phase of our journey."

"When Keith and I evaluated what we were seeking in a growth partner for Fahrenheit, culture was not simply a requirement, we knew it was imperative to our future success," said Rich Reinecke Fahrenheit Co-Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "Finding a partner who matched and lived the values that guide our firm was at the very top of the list. We are excited that the Smith + Howard team matches our commitment to delivering results for our collective team, clients, and communities."

Terms of the transaction, which was effective November 26, 2024, were not disclosed. BellMark Partners provided advisory services to Fahrenheit in this transaction. In November 2022, Broad Sky Partners partnered with S+H becoming the firm's first external investor to help fuel its growth.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard's commitment to growth and innovation has been recognized nationally, with the firm included in INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) Top 100 Accounting Firms list. The firm has gained accolades as a Fastest Growing Firm and enjoyed its 14th consecutive appearance in 2024 on the Best of the Best list by IPA. The acquisition of Fahrenheit Advisors further positions Smith + Howard as a dynamic leader in tax, accounting, and advisory services, reinforcing its dedication to providing comprehensive, impactful solutions to clients nationwide.

Smith + Howard is a top accounting firm serving businesses in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and transportation/logistics sectors. Services include audit, cyber risk compliance and management, R&D credits, tax, international tax consulting, transfer pricing, and SOC reporting, among other offerings. Wealth management services are offered through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Sales and use tax and property tax services are offered through the firm's subsidiary, Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. Management consulting and search services are offered by S+H Search LLC and S+H Consulting LLC. Smith + Howard operates under an alternative practice structure. In that arrangement Smith + Howard, PC, an independent licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to its clients, while Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provides tax, accounting and advisory services to its clients.

About Fahrenheit Advisors

Founded in 2010, Fahrenheit Advisors offers middle-market, Fortune 1000, nonprofit, and governmental organizations with a solutions-driven approach to consulting. The firm's business advisory, finance and accounting, human capital, sales advisory, and executive search capabilities provide leaders with the confidence they need to make good business decisions. With more than 140 employees and consultants, Fahrenheit's seasoned team of experts fills gaps, solves problems, and delivers long-term, strategic solutions that fuel growth and increase value.

