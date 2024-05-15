Smith + Howard Acquires VIP Search and VIP Solutions Businesses

"This transaction represents a continued realization of Smith + Howard's strategic vision to aggressively expand our service offering and geographic reach." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome the VIP team to Smith + Howard. The addition provides an exciting expansion of our collective service offering and will present new opportunities for the colleagues of both firms," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard. "This transaction represents a continued realization of Smith + Howard's strategic vision to aggressively expand our service offering and geographic reach."

Mike Haynes of VIP said of the new relationship, "Combining our unique skill sets and areas of focus is sure to create a more well-rounded team capable of providing expanded offerings to the office of the CFO. Smith + Howard has built a reputation for doing more than what is expected and shares VIP's vision of world-class service to clients, giving us confidence in taking this next step together."

Smith + Howard was recently recognized as a Fastest Growing Firm in the nation and a Best of the Best firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), the firm's 14th consecutive appearance on the Best of the Best list.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a top tax, accounting and advisory firm serving businesses across the U.S. in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology and transportation sectors. Along with traditional services, the firm offers sales and use tax, international tax consulting, cyber risk management + compliance, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings through its family of companies. Smith + Howard is the brand name under which Smith + Howard PC and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, and sales and use tax services are offered through Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. To learn more, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.

Smith + Howard operates under an alternative practice structure. In that arrangement, Smith + Howard, PC, an independent licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to its clients, while Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provides tax, accounting and advisory services to its clients.

