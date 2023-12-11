Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC Adds Travis Shears, CPA as Director in Tax Practice

Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Travis Shears, CPA as a Director in the Tax Practice of the firm's Chattanooga, Tennessee office.
ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis Shears will join Smith + Howard on January 8, 2024 and will focus primarily on tax compliance and financial advisory projects specific to logistics and manufacturing businesses. Most recently, Travis was Vice President – Tax of a large transportation and logistics business headquartered in Chattanooga. He also spent several years in the large accounting firm arena.
Kyle Bryant, Managing Partner of the Chattanooga office of Smith + Howard notes, "We are extremely excited to add Travis to our team. He brings years of experience and industry expertise that will help us continue our growth trajectory by serving the needs of our clients. His background in the transportation and logistics space is a great addition to our strong team and helps provide perspective that will bring immediate value to the firm and its clients."
Travis is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in Accounting and a B.S. in Management Information Systems from Tennessee Technological University.
About Smith + Howard
Smith + Howard is a top tax, accounting and advisory firm serving businesses across the U.S. in the construction, logistics, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and technology sectors. Along with traditional services, the firm offers sales and use tax, international tax consulting, enterprise risk services, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings through its family of companies. Smith + Howard is the brand name under which Smith + Howard PC and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, and sales and use tax services are offered through Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. To learn more, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.
Media Contact
Julie Barnes, Smith + Howard, 404-874-6244, [email protected], https://www.smith-howard.com/
SOURCE Smith + Howard
Share this article