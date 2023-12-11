Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC Adds Travis Shears, CPA as Director in Tax Practice

Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Travis Shears, CPA as a Director in the Tax Practice of the firm's Chattanooga, Tennessee office.

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis Shears will join Smith + Howard on January 8, 2024 and will focus primarily on tax compliance and financial advisory projects specific to logistics and manufacturing businesses. Most recently, Travis was Vice President – Tax of a large transportation and logistics business headquartered in Chattanooga. He also spent several years in the large accounting firm arena.