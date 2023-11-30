Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC Welcomes Brad Pittman, CPA and Launches Research and Development Tax Credits Practice

Smith + Howard is pleased to welcome Brad Pittman, CPA, as Director of Research and Development Tax Credits, an expansion of the firm's tax practice.

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc Azar, Partner and Tax Practice Leader of Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC said, "We are excited to have Brad spearhead the launch of our internal Research and Development Practice. Smith + Howard is a trusted partner for our clients' comprehensive business needs. Brad's knowledge and commitment to adding value for our clients greatly enhance our in-house service capabilities."