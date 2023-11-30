Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC Welcomes Brad Pittman, CPA and Launches Research and Development Tax Credits Practice

Smith + Howard is pleased to welcome Brad Pittman, CPA, as Director of Research and Development Tax Credits, an expansion of the firm's tax practice.
ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc Azar, Partner and Tax Practice Leader of Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC said, "We are excited to have Brad spearhead the launch of our internal Research and Development Practice. Smith + Howard is a trusted partner for our clients' comprehensive business needs. Brad's knowledge and commitment to adding value for our clients greatly enhance our in-house service capabilities."
Brad specializes in research and development tax credits, transfer pricing, and financial analysis. Over the course of his career, he has independently handled analysis, client management, and business development. He joins Smith + Howard to help drive the implementation, growth, and related delivery of services for the firm's research and development tax credit practice.
Prior to joining Smith + Howard, Brad successfully led the R&D tax credit and transfer pricing practices at a global professional services firm. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Georgia and furthered his education by obtaining a Master of Taxation from Georgia State University.
About Smith + Howard Advisory LLC
Smith + Howard is a top accounting firm serving businesses in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and technology sectors. Services include tax, strengthened by sales and use tax, international tax consulting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management and indirect tax services through the firm's subsidiary, Synexus Tax Solutions™. More information is available on the firm's website at smith-howard.com.
