Smith + Howard Announces Addition of Marty Dauer as Chief Growth Officer

"The addition of Marty Dauer to our team adds deep knowledge and experience in areas critical to the future expansion of our business," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard, when announcing Dauer's appointment. "It is essential that we have a Chief Growth Officer who has a record of success in strategic acquisitions and scaling brands on the national stage."

Taylor also noted that Dauer's career includes significant merger and acquisition experience in the professional services and private equity space, including prior relationships with leaders of Broad Sky Partners, Smith + Howard's private equity partner. With regards to the firm's culture, Taylor underscored Dauer's alignment with Smith + Howard's values, and his positive and collaborative approach to relationships as key attributes that will cultivate internal and external success.

"I am excited and honored to join Smith + Howard in this new role," said Dauer. "I look forward to bringing all my experiences and relationships to bear while partnering with the leadership team to build on the firm's existing foundation. With its legacy of high standards, exemplary reputation, and a focus on strategic, profitable growth, I am confident we'll unlock new pathways to growth and brand expansion."

Smith + Howard is a top accounting firm serving businesses in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and transportation/logistics sectors. Services include audit, cyber risk compliance and management, R&D credits, tax, international tax consulting, transfer pricing, and SOC reporting, among other offerings. Wealth management services are offered through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Sales and use tax and property tax services are offered through the firm's subsidiary, Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. More information is available on the firm's website at http://www.smith-howard.com.

