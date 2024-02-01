Smith + Howard Announces Expansion of Benefit Plan Audit Practice

The acquisition of JMM CPAs aligns with Smith + Howard's strategic plan to expand the national footprint of its Employee Benefit audit practice. Post this

In addressing the synergies between the two firms, J. Sean Spitzer, President of Smith + Howard PC noted that "JMM's nationally recognized and respected employee benefit plan audit practice and their strong culture of client service, integrity and community, made this a natural and obvious fit. Smith + Howard's EBP practice provides an unusual combination of high-quality client service and reasonable fees in an era where EBP clients are increasingly underserved."

James Moyna, founder of JMM CPAs and now Partner with Smith + Howard PC agreed, saying, "We've been on a journey to serve clients and bless others around us along the way. Those shared blessings have come back around to provide us with the opportunity to join forces with the growing powerhouse that is Smith + Howard. Together, we share a vision of growing a national employee benefit plan audit practice that captures at a national level the high standards of client service both firms are known for. Clients, teammates, and the communities we serve will be the beneficiaries of this relationship."

All employees of JMM CPAs will join Smith + Howard.

Smith + Howard operates under an alternative practice structure. In that arrangement, Smith + Howard, PC, a licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to its clients, while Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provides tax, accounting and advisory services to its clients.

Smith + Howard is a top tax, accounting and advisory firm serving businesses across the U.S. in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and technology sectors. Along with traditional services, the firm offers employee benefit plan audits, sales and use tax, international tax consulting, cyber risk management + compliance, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings through its family of companies. Smith + Howard is the brand name under which Smith + Howard PC and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, and sales and use tax services are offered through Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. To learn more, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.

James M. Moyna, CPA, Founder of JMM CPAs, has specialized in audits of qualified benefit plans since 1999. The team at JMM is located across the U.S. and specializes in the advice needed to operate and govern their qualified retirement plans in compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

