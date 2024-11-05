Smith + Howard Announces the Promotion of Five Professionals to Partner

Our newest partners have consistently demonstrated their commitment to Smith + Howard's values and long-term success. Post this

Nicole Davis, Tax Partner, has played a key role in advancing our tax initiatives and strengthening client relationships. Daniel Sage, Assurance Partner, has been instrumental in fostering staff development and business growth through his innovative approach and dedication. Erin Sak, Assurance Partner, has led with expertise in assurance services, supporting firm technology and enhancing our technical capabilities. Travis Shears, Tax Partner, has been pivotal in the growth of our Chattanooga office, bringing a strong business network and steady leadership to our post-merger transition. Megan Worth, Tax Partner, has driven tax process improvements, developed client trust, and consistently mentored our team.

"Our newest partners have consistently demonstrated their commitment to Smith + Howard's values and long-term success," said Sean Taylor, Managing Partner of Smith + Howard. "They are trusted advisors to our clients and mentors to our team members, embodying the high standards of service and integrity that our firm is known for. We are proud to welcome them as partners and excited for the contributions they will continue to make."

Smith + Howard congratulates Nicole, Daniel, Erin, Travis and Megan on this significant career milestone and looks forward to their ongoing impact in their new roles.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a top tax, accounting and advisory firm serving businesses across the U.S. in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology and transportation sectors. Along with traditional services, the firm offers sales and use tax, international tax consulting, cyber risk management + compliance, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings through its family of companies. Smith + Howard is the brand name under which Smith + Howard PC and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, and sales and use tax services are offered through Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. To learn more, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.

Smith + Howard operates under an alternative practice structure. In that arrangement Smith + Howard, PC, an independent licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to its clients, while Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provides tax, accounting and advisory services to its clients.

