Smith + Howard Launches Podcast "The Worst Advice I Ever Got"

ATLANTA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith + Howard, a leading Atlanta-based accounting and advisory firm, continues to innovate with the launch of "The Worst Advice I Ever Got," a groundbreaking podcast that challenges conventional podcasts by exploring the repercussions of bad advice.

Hosted by Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard, "The Worst Advice I Ever Got" features engaging conversations with a diverse array of guests, including entrepreneurs, artists, professionals, influencers, and everyday individuals. Each guest shares their personal experiences with the worst advice they've received and the impact it had on their lives.

According to Taylor, "It's meant to be a little shocking. It's meant to sort of wow you with 'can you believe that someone would give that advice?' Our goal is to provide thought provoking ways bad advice can be applied in the listeners' own lives."

Listeners can expect brief yet insightful discussions that shed light on the unexpected consequences of misguided guidance. Whether it's learning valuable lessons or simply enjoying entertaining anecdotes, "The Worst Advice I Ever Got" promises something for everyone.

"The Worst Advice I Ever Got" is now available for streaming on most podcast platforms. Join us on this journey as we uncover the truth behind bad advice and its lasting effects. Listen here: The Worst Advice I Ever Got Podcast.

Smith + Howard is a top accounting firm serving businesses in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and transportation/logistics sectors. Services include audit, cyber risk compliance and management, R&D credits, tax, international tax consulting, transfer pricing, and SOC reporting, among other offerings. Wealth management services are offered through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Sales and use tax and property tax services are offered through the firm's subsidiary, Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. More information is available on the firm's website at http://www.smith-howard.com.

