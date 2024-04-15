Smith Appoints Sean Kim to the Position of Vice President, APAC

"Smith is a company that creates a system of opportunity for employees to grow their knowledge and do new, innovative things. I look forward to expanding upon our strong business model and extending our market reach in the region." Post this

Sean began his career at Smith as a Procurement Specialist in May 2004 and has held a variety of sales and management roles throughout his tenure. Most recently, he was named Trading Manager in 2021 and then Senior Trading Manager in January 2023. In his new role, Sean will draw upon the expertise he's built over the past 20 years to support development and growth initiatives in the most dynamic region of the electronic-component market.

"Sean is always moving two steps ahead of the market and consistently achieves great results with diligence and hard work," said Minji Hong, President, APAC at Smith. "His proactive approach boosts team morale, sets high standards, and has strengthened our team in the APAC region. He serves as a perfect leadership example, and I am confident in his ability to take on this new role."

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

