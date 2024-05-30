Smith Celebrates Milestone Anniversary With Generous Donation to Houston Food Bank and Facilitates Distribution of More Than 500,000 Meals to Greater Houston Community

"We are very grateful and incredibly fortunate to work on behalf of a company that deeply values its people, their children, and our communities, and we are committed to serving people in need and combatting hunger," said Matt Hartzell, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith Post this

Following the check presentation, nearly 300 volunteers—representing approximately one third of Smith's global workforce—worked together to diligently inspect, sanitize, and sort nonperishable food items and household supplies that would be distributed within the greater Houston community. Through this collective effort, both in terms of monetary donation and volunteer work, Smith and its employees helped to provide more than 500,000 healthy meals for families in need.

"The Houston Food Bank is continually touched by the kindness and generosity of our fellow Houstonians, from individuals to companies to foundations," said Brian Greene, President and CEO of the Houston Food Bank. "Smith is not only providing human power to give vital volunteer assistance to our organization, but the company is also donating funds to help Houston Food Bank provide food for better lives throughout our eighteen-county coverage area. We thank Smith for helping to raise awareness to the important issue of hunger and for making a positive impact on the lives of those effected by food insecurity."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

About Houston Food Bank

Serving Houston and southeast Texas since 1982, Houston Food Bank's mission is to provide food for better lives. We provide access to 120 million nutritious meals in 18 counties through our 1,600 community partners of food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. Filling gaps on plates, we have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and racial equity, and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those in our communities, including services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability: nutrition education, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston County and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 13th consecutive year.

