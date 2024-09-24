Smith Consulting Group and BanQsi partnership results in increased skillsets, resources, and capacity to help banks and credit unions throughout North America

"The strategic and unique combination of our companies' skillsets and resources allows us to handle Core Banking Migrations and other complicated projects faster and more efficiently than anyone else in the industry." - Darren Smith, CEO of Smith Consulting Group Post this

"We are both honored and excited to partner with Smith Consulting Group. For the last 15 years they have been industry leaders in bank and credit union operations" said Tom Papagiannopoulos, CEO of BanQsi. "The combination of resources and capabilities between our two companies' gives us an incredibly talent pool that can now be leveraged across North America. This allows cost savings, efficiencies, and simplifications that have previously been unavailable to banks and credit unions working in both the US and Canada."

About Smith Consulting Group: The team of banking and credit union professionals at Smith Consulting Group have decades of experience dealing with all aspects of bank and credit union operations, including, banking software system conversions and implementations, Data Warehousing and Reporting, Core, Teller, Customer Service and Call Center Platforms, ECM Systems, Document Development and Delivery Systems, Online and Mobile Banking, and various other interfaces. Whatever challenges you are facing, SCG can help you overcome them on time and within budget. For more information visit www.smithconsultinggrp.com.

About BanQsi: BanQsi is a leading provider of banking software solutions, offering innovative core banking solutions, spanning managed cloud-based applications, implementations, smooth migrations, and expert support for banking mergers. To learn more about BanQsi visit www.banqsi.com.

