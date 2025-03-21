Smith Consulting Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer John Macaluso

"Adding John to the SCG leadership team is a massive benefit to our company and our clients. I have collaborated with John for years and witnessed firsthand how his knowledge and unique perspectives helped countless banks and credit unions achieve their goals." - Darren Smith, Founder and CEO of SCG Post this

"Adding John to the SCG leadership team is a massive benefit to both our company and our clients," said Darren Smith, Founder and CEO of Smith Consulting Group. "I have collaborated with John for many years and have witnessed firsthand how his knowledge and unique perspectives have helped countless banks and credit unions achieve their goals. As the Chief Operating Officer for SCG John will now have that same impact on our clients."

"Joining SCG as their Chief Operating Officer is a great opportunity," said John Macaluso, Chief Operating Officer for Smith Consulting Group. "I have known Darren for many years, including our time together at Fiserv. I have watched his company grow from a few people to a large organization with an amazing talent pool. Their expertise in core conversions, digital transformations, data management, project management, and more has made them one of the most respected and well-known names in the banking and fintech industry. I look forward to helping SCG and our bank and credit union clients continue their success."

About Smith Consulting Group: Our team of banking and credit union professionals have decades of experience dealing with all aspects of bank and credit union operations. In addition to our extensive work with banking software system conversions and implementations, our team also has a broad range of experience working with the various systems required in your bank's operations including Core, Teller, Customer Service and Call Center Platforms, ECM Systems, Document Development and Delivery Systems, Online and Mobile Banking, and various other interfaces.

