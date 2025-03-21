Smith Consulting Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer John Macaluso

John Macaluso brings over forty years of experience to the Smith Consulting Group Team as the new Chief Operating Officer.
LAKE MARY, Fla., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Macaluso has joined Smith Consulting Group as the Chief Operating Officer. John has over forty years of experience in information technology and an extensive history of successfully using his leadership and experience to advise clients ranging from start-ups to global financial institutions. He advises on a multitude of topics including all areas of information technology, business planning, innovative solution design & deployment, business & operational leadership and business & technology transformation.
John is one of the industry leaders in large bank technology and strategy. As the former leader and Chief Technology Officer for large bank solutions at Fiserv, and later head of large bank strategy, John has paved the way to growth and success for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Most recently, John served as the Chief Technology Officer for a growing bank in the Tampa Bay area.
"Adding John to the SCG leadership team is a massive benefit to both our company and our clients," said Darren Smith, Founder and CEO of Smith Consulting Group. "I have collaborated with John for many years and have witnessed firsthand how his knowledge and unique perspectives have helped countless banks and credit unions achieve their goals. As the Chief Operating Officer for SCG John will now have that same impact on our clients."
"Joining SCG as their Chief Operating Officer is a great opportunity," said John Macaluso, Chief Operating Officer for Smith Consulting Group. "I have known Darren for many years, including our time together at Fiserv. I have watched his company grow from a few people to a large organization with an amazing talent pool. Their expertise in core conversions, digital transformations, data management, project management, and more has made them one of the most respected and well-known names in the banking and fintech industry. I look forward to helping SCG and our bank and credit union clients continue their success."
About Smith Consulting Group: Our team of banking and credit union professionals have decades of experience dealing with all aspects of bank and credit union operations. In addition to our extensive work with banking software system conversions and implementations, our team also has a broad range of experience working with the various systems required in your bank's operations including Core, Teller, Customer Service and Call Center Platforms, ECM Systems, Document Development and Delivery Systems, Online and Mobile Banking, and various other interfaces.
To learn more about Smith Consulting Group visit www.smithconsultinggrp.com, email them at [email protected], or call (321) 263-6955.
