Smith Consulting Group Celebrates Fifteen Years In Business

"Technological advances, consumer demands, regulatory compliance, and other challenges require expertise that is difficult for banks and credit unions to manage internally in a cost and time effective manner. SCG continues to grow our team to meet these demands for our clients." – Darren Smith, CEO

"I have known Darren for many years, including the time we spent together at Fiserv, and it has been inspiring to watch him build SCG and use his unique ability to stay ahead of the curve to the advantage of SCG's clients," said John Macaluso, Chief Operating Officer for Smith Consulting Group. "Under Darren's leadership, SCG has assembled an unsurpassed team of experts that encompass everything banks and credit unions need to meet the demands of today's banking environment. This team and their skills continue to adjust to make sure that whatever challenges a bank or credit union faces SCG can help them overcome them. Whatever comes next SCG will be ready for it, and so will our clients."

About Smith Consulting Group: Our team of banking and credit union professionals have decades of experience dealing with all aspects of bank and credit union operations. In addition to our extensive work with banking software system conversions and implementations, our team also has a broad range of experience working with the various systems required in your bank's operations including Core, Teller, Customer Service and Call Center Platforms, ECM Systems, Document Development and Delivery Systems, Online and Mobile Banking, and various other interfaces.

To learn more about Smith Consulting Group visit www.smithconsultinggrp.com

