Smith Earns Three Comparably Awards for Excellent Benefits, Competitive Pay, and High Employee-Satisfaction Rates

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces it was named to Comparably's lists for Happiest Employees, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits.
The company, which has an overall A+ rating based on anonymous employee feedback, ranked in the top five percent among similarly sized global companies for overall satisfaction in all three categories. Smith was ranked on Comparably's Best Company Perks & Benefits list for the third consecutive year, moving up 24 spots to #53, and is on the Happiest Employees list for the second time, jumping eight spots to #87. This is Smith's first time being named to the Best Company Work-Life Balance list, coming in at #73.
"Smith is an organization that promotes commitment and community, and we are honored to receive these recognitions from Comparably that reflect just that," said Denise Halaska, Chief People Officer at Smith. "Our employees are the reason we have been so successful the past 40 years, and our continuous efforts to maintain a friendly and inclusive workplace help our team members grow and thrive."
The company provides substantial opportunities to ensure employee growth and development through personalized training and mentorship, teambuilding activities, and ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives. Smith also hosts several events throughout the year to commemorate personal and companywide milestones, boosting morale and unity among team members around the world.
On top of its competitive pay and comprehensive benefits package, Smith has implemented work-life policies to ensure every individual has the balance needed to prosper, both inside and outside of the office. The company's Houston headquarters is equipped with an onsite gym that employees can use for daily routine and exercise. Employees also benefit from Smith's wellness-reimbursement program in addition to exceptional benefits, generous paid time off, and paid parental and caregiver leave.
"Our people are the cornerstone of our business and positively impact our local communities and the customers we serve," Denise added. "We will continue to implement ways to promote employee engagement and satisfaction and strive to create a lively atmosphere that inspires innovation and teamwork."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.
