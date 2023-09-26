Smith Executives Named Recipients of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

Congratulations to them on this well-deserved win, and I look forward to their continued accomplishments. Tweet this

Since joining Smith as a sales representative in 1998, Minji has played an instrumental role in developing the company's presence in the APAC region. Helping to establish Smith's Seoul office, Minji was later named the location's General Manager and has consistently been among Smith's top salespeople throughout her tenure. Minji supports some of the world's largest technology companies with market expertise to help guide strategic business decisions.

Terry began her career at Smith in 1999 as a receptionist and later joined the Operations team as an Import/Export Coordinator. She worked her way up to Operations Manager and then Director of Operations before being named to her current role in 2018. Terry oversees the daily workflow of the company's Singapore and Hong Kong Operations departments—the latter being the company's largest by volume—and works to maximize her team's efficiency and productivity.

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

