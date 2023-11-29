Smith Expands Its Regional Sales Office in Seoul, South Korea

We look forward to accommodating our future growth with this updated office space, which will allow for greater collaboration with our customers and suppliers in the region. Post this

Situated in the highly concentrated Gangnam District, the office is seated in South Korea's banking and financial sectors among the headquarters of numerous key businesses in the industry. Significant investments have been made in the country in recent years, as technology companies around the world look to diversify their supply chains.

"Seoul is a major tech-manufacturing hub and a leader in technology infrastructure, and Smith's expert workforce has established many significant and long-lasting partnerships over the years," said Minji Hong, President, APAC at Smith. "We look forward to accommodating our future growth with this updated office space, which will allow for greater collaboration with our customers and suppliers in the region."

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

