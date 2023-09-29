Smith Gilbane celebrates Grand Opening of EO Madison Yards, 273 new apartments now open at Madison Yards

EO, a 273-unit apartment community in the heart of Madison, WI, sets a new standard for modern urban living, combining elegance, convenience, and comfort.

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith Gilbane, the joint venture development team comprised of Gilbane Development Company and Summit Smith Development, were joined today by City of Madison officials, project partners, new residents, and members of the community for the Grand Opening to celebrate the completion of EO Madison Yards. EO, a 273-unit apartment community in the heart of Madison, WI, sets a new standard for modern urban living, combining elegance, convenience, and comfort.

Nestled in the new and vibrant Madison Yards neighborhood, EO Madison Yards is situated at the corner of University Avenue and Segoe Road and offers an unmatched living experience. Boasting a variety of floor plans, from studio, one, or two-bedroom residences, each apartment home exudes sophistication and style. Residents will enjoy top-tier amenities and exceptional service, making EO Madison Yards the ultimate destination for those seeking a refined urban lifestyle.

Apartment Amenities: EO apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes and fixtures, providing a luxurious ambiance. Open concept floor plans maximize space and natural light. Fully equipped gourmet kitchens include top-of-the-line stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Spa-inspired bathrooms feature oversized soaking tubs and showers with elegant tilework.

Many apartments offer breathtaking views of the skyline, providing a picturesque backdrop of Downtown Madison, Lake Mendota, and Lake Monona.

World-Class Community Amenities: Residents will enjoy a resort-style community equipped with club room, game area, coworking spaces, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet wash station, private dining room, a ground level outdoor lounge that complements the pedestrian streetscape, and a rooftop lounge offering panoramic views.

Prime Location: EO Madison Yards is conveniently located near an abundance of dining options and shopping districts, including the Hilldale Shopping Center. EO is also adjacent to the Madison Yards Whole Foods opening later this year.

EO is pet-friendly and welcomes furry family members, with a pet wash station and nearby parks. Ample parking is available for residents and guests, featuring 313 structured parking stalls at the immediately adjacent onsite garage.

"EO Madison Yards represents a harmonious blend of modern living, thoughtful design, and vibrant community, said Mark Theder, President and CEO, Summit Smith Development. "It's not just an apartment complex; it's a lifestyle that combines sophistication, convenience, and a sense of belonging."

"We are thrilled to introduce EO Madison Yards to the Madison, WI community," said Shawn Zimny, Vice President, Development at Gilbane Development Company. "Our commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience is reflected in every detail of this exceptional development. From the stunning interiors to the world-class amenities and the unbeatable location, we have designed these apartments to exceed expectations. We're confident that EO will become a vibrant hub where people can live, work, and play."

Craig Pryde, KTGY Principal states, "It has been a pleasure to work on Madison Yards with our development partners. Our KTGY Chicago Studio provided an innovative and aesthetic building design in response to challenging site constraints and the result is an exciting luxury residential building and asset to the Madison Yards at Hill Farms community."

Prospective residents may schedule tours of EO Madison Yards to experience the elegance and convenience of these apartments firsthand. Leasing is now open, and interested individuals can visit our website at eomadisonyards.com or contact our leasing office at (608)440.9741 for more information.

About Madison Yards

Madison Yards offers a uniquely vibrant quality of life, complete with a robust and inviting community for families, individuals, and urbanites of all ages throughout the region. The walkable, mixed-use district, once fully completed, will boast 540 residential units, an upscale hotel, a 50,000 SF Whole Foods Market, and up to 750,000 SF of office, medical office, retail, restaurant, and entertainment uses. To learn more, visit http://www.madisonyds.com

About SmithGilbane

Smith Gilbane is a joint venture comprised of developers Gilbane Development Company and Summit Smith Development.

Gilbane Development Company is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a private holding company in its fifth generation of family ownership and management. Gilbane Development Company provides a full slate of real estate development and project management services. Completed projects incorporate every aspect of real estate including multifamily, mixed-use developments, affordable housing, student housing, and healthcare facilities, many of which have been delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.gilbaneco.com/development/

Summit Smith Development is a full service, commercial real estate development division of C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. based in Milwaukee, WI. C.D. Smith is a family-owned and operated firm headquartered in Fond du Lac, WI. Founded in 1936, C.D. Smith has grown into one of the State of Wisconsin's largest general contracting firms with broad construction and development capabilities. Summit Smith Development, develops projects across the country, including a diverse portfolio of mixed-use, medical, and office facilities. To learn more visit https://www.summitsmith.com.

