Smith Has Named Art Figueroa as the Company's Chief Operating Officer

Art joined Smith in 2004 as Manager of Corporate Security. He was named Security and Facilities Director in 2012 and Vice President of Operations and Quality one year later. Most recently, Art served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations since 2022. His tenacious commitment to continuous improvement will help drive Smith's efforts to elevate its operational activities through systems-based processes and the integration of new, innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

"Like many of Smith's leaders, Art has served in different roles throughout his tenure, succeeding in each with his overriding sense of responsibility to our employees and customers," said Marc Barnhill, Chief Executive Officer at Smith. "Promotions are always cause for celebration, but it's especially sweet when someone starts in an entry-level position and works their way to the C-suite. Art's career is emblematic of the many opportunities available to our employees, and it is with great confidence and pleasure that we announce this next step for him."

