Smith Launches SmithTrade™ Online Marketplace, Newest supply chain solution provides secure, easy-to-use platform for buying, bidding on, and selling excess inventory

"Surplus inventory has been an ongoing struggle for companies across every industry, and Smith has spent the past 40 years helping our customers find easy and effective strategies to manage their excess," said Marc Barnhill, Chief Executive Officer at Smith. "We are excited to add SmithTrade™ to our comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions, which will allow us to better serve our global partners."

SmithTrade™ Key Benefits

Secure Deals – All transactions are conducted through the SmithTrade™ platform, backed by Smith's terms and conditions.

Flexible Selling – Sellers can set their own prices and sell when it suits them best. Excess lists and watchlists can be easily updated as needs change.

Buy or Bid – Buyers can utilize SmithTrade's auction-style platform to purchase premium parts at bargain prices or buy direct to avoid the wait and secure essential parts with just one click.

Watchlist – Users can create watchlists to track upcoming demand, in-transit products, and at-risk aging inventory, making it simple to monitor high-value inventory and key components for builds.

Global Reach – SmithTrade's secure platform provides visibility into Smith's worldwide supplier network, inventory levels, and customer base.

Quality Assurance – All sellers must be approved through Smith's stringent screening process to ensure products are authentic and high quality.

Smith-Driven Platform – SmithTrade™ offers a hassle-free experience with no hidden costs to purchase, and sellers profit from a straightforward revenue-share agreement.

Market Intelligence – Users of the platform can stay up to date on the latest market trends to inform their decision-making.

Data Verification – All data in the system is verified before transactions are finalized, and dedicated account managers are assigned to all buyers and sellers to provide support at every step of the process.

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

