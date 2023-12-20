Smith Named Featured Electronic Components Distributor at EE Awards 2023

As we move into 2024, we will continue developing new tools and solutions to power our partners' innovations and equip them to navigate this everchanging market. Post this

Smith offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, procurement services, and exceptional support to satisfy customer needs worldwide. The company has garnered numerous accolades this year in recognition of its elite service from top-tier industry and business publications, including Inc., Supply Chain Connect, and Electronics Sourcing North America.

"Our highly skilled experts help drive Smith's success, and we are proud of the positive business alliances we've fostered," said Minji Hong, President, APAC at Smith. "As we move into 2024, we will continue developing new tools and solutions to power our partners' innovations and equip them to navigate this everchanging market."

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In more than 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

