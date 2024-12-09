Smith Named Featured International Branded Distributor at EE Awards 2024. The company was recognized for its innovation and high customer satisfaction

"Our efforts to stay ahead of the curve in innovation, customer satisfaction, and market leadership are validated, and our ability to understand and meet the evolving needs of our customers ensures we provide value beyond distribution," said Sean Kim, Vice President, APAC at Smith. Post this

William Lu, Trading Manager at Smith's Taipei office, attended the ceremony and proudly accepted the award trophy on behalf of the company.

"We are truly honored to be recognized once again, reaffirming our dedication to excellence in the global supply chain," said William. "At Smith, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions, unmatched service, and trusted partnerships that help our customers navigate an ever-evolving industry. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for quality and reliability."

The 2024 EE Awards Asia winners were selected by a committee of industry experts as well as online EE Times Asia readers and users. The award ceremony celebrates some of the best products, companies, and leaders making a difference every day in Asia's electronics industry.

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

