Smith Names Alicia O'Leary Director of Operations and Quality, EMEA

Our EMEA Operations team embodies the innovative and collaborative spirit that drives Smith's success. I am very grateful for the opportunity to nurture that spirit, and together, I hope we will achieve remarkable results that create lasting impacts within the semiconductor supply chain.

Alicia joined Smith in August 2021 as a Support Specialist at the company's operational headquarters in Houston, Texas. She quickly became an expert on Smith's operational processes and developed invaluable interdepartmental connections across its global offices. She was promoted to her most recent position of Operations Supervisor – Support Services in December 2022.

"In her brief career at Smith, Alicia has quickly risen through the ranks within Operations and has distinguished herself as a quick learner with great communication and collaboration skills," said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. "Alicia has led her team by example and is not afraid to go the distance. When this opportunity in Amsterdam became available, Alicia O'Leary was the obvious choice. She is smart, organized, and well-prepared, and I have no doubt that she will excel in her new role."

