Smith Names Chris Dang Vice President of Global Quality Control and QMS

Chris joined Smith as a Quality Engineer in January 2008 and was quickly promoted to Quality Manager that same year. In 2009, he was promoted to his most recent position, Director of Global Quality Control and QMS.

"Chris has served as a guiding force for Smith, helping obtain and maintain crucial industry certifications and facilitating customer audits," said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer. "As we expanded our global testing capabilities over the last few years, Chris played an integral role in identifying and sourcing new test equipment. He is loyal, possesses an impeccable work ethic, and always puts Smith and our customers first. I am confident in his ability to catapult our QMS program to unprecedented heights."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, 7134302141, [email protected], https://smithweb.com/

