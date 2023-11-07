Smith Names Dale Bahn Global ITAD Director

Smith is committed to protecting our customers' sensitive and confidential data, and our SWIPE® service provides critical assurance to our customers that all data-bearing hardware is completely sanitized and securely handled. Post this

"Smith is committed to protecting our customers' sensitive and confidential data, and our SWIPE® service provides critical assurance to our customers that all data-bearing hardware is completely sanitized and securely handled," said Dale. "I look forward to supporting the globalization of our ITAD business and spearheading new opportunities to drive our growth and innovation."

The company opened a new, 30,000-square-foot facility last year to house its US-based ITAD services, which previously operated out of Smith's flagship distribution center at its global headquarters in Houston. The expansion has allowed Smith's Intelligent ITAD™ program to increase its process-line-capacity by 20 percent and the process lines' roller-line capacity by 33 percent. The company has also added 20 high-capacity drive-erasure machines, with ten more machines to be added in the near future, effectively increasing the test-area capacity by 150 percent.

Dale brings more than three decades of experience and knowledge of servers, networking equipment, components, and operational processes to the position. He joined ServerMonkey, Smith's sister company specializing in refurbished servers and networking equipment, as its Operations Manager in 2014 and was named to his most recent position as Global ITAD Operations Manager at Smith in 2020. During his tenure, Dale has been instrumental in establishing the company's ITAD policies and procedures, developing key service offerings, and expanding the department's operational output.

"Dale has provided significant improvements to our ITAD service offerings from an operational standpoint," said Art Figueroa, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Smith. "His experience allows him to delve into arduous situations and provide practical solutions. He was a key player in the launch of our ITAD hub in Houston and helped bolster the department's production with the introduction of groundbreaking in-house equipment and system-based improvements. He can largely be attributed to ITAD's current and future success."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 7134302141, [email protected], www.smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith