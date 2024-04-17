Smith Names Jessie Lam Director of Trader Development, APAC

Working alongside our Trading leadership, I look forward to creating strategic methods to help traders navigate market challenges with success. Post this

Jessie joined Smith in July 1999 as a Purchasing Agent and held a variety of Purchasing roles before being named Business Operations Manager in 2016. One year later, she was tasked with building up the next team of traders and named Training Manager, Asia and was promoted to her most recent position of Trader Development Manager, APAC in 2021. In these roles, Jessie helped with daily Trading activities, onboarding, and the development of Smith's online learning platform, Smith University.

"Jessie is a hard worker who strives for perfection in everything she does," said Kent Pang, President, APAC at Smith. "Over the past two years, she has been instrumental in streamlining the onboarding process, and this past year, she has also taken on a variety of new responsibilities, including organizing the Asia managers meeting, training new salespeople through Smith University, and preparing traders to become tomorrow's leaders. There has been no doubt that Jessie is the ideal person to take on this role, and I am excited to see how she will expand our strategic development efforts."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, 7134302141, [email protected], http://www.smithweb.com/

SOURCE Smith