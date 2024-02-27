Smith Names Juline Longo Vice President of Enterprise Programs

My goal is to continue to provide our customers with a structure that facilitates their inventory management and maximizes their efficiency so they can rest assured they're receiving an accurate account of their available catalog. Post this

Juline joined Smith in a data-entry position in 1993. He later moved into Purchasing before being named Purchasing Manager, followed by CPU Commodities Manager. He was promoted to his most recent role, Director of Commodity Program Services, in 2021, where he managed cross-departmental collaboration and trading functions. His decades of industry expertise and meticulous attention to detail will help Smith's enterprise customers increase profitability by mitigating bottleneck issues and ensuring uninterrupted production.

"When I started at Smith, my job consisted of data entry with just three computers on site," said Juline. "Our company has progressed significantly since then, and my goal is to continue to provide our customers with a structure that facilitates their inventory management and maximizes their efficiency so they can rest assured they're receiving an accurate account of their available catalog."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

